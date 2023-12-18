What

Rentry.co is a

markdown paste service

service with preview, custom urls and editing. Fast, simple and free.

Markdown is a lightweight markup language with plain text formatting. It allows you to easily combine text, images, links, code snippets and more into a single article. Here is a short cheatsheet to get you started. There is also an example entry.

Url

Optional url can be set. It goes rentry.co/HERE. If no url was set then random url will be generated automatically.

Edit code

Optional edit code can be set. It can be used to edit, delete or rename the entry later. You can share this code with anyone so a group of people can edit the same entry. Without this code you have no control over your entry, so remember it or save it.

Modify code

When editing, you may set a modify code, which is used in place of an edit code when editing a Rentry. A modify code can only be used to edit the Rentry's text, allowing you to share it without risking the URL being stolen.

Limits

Currents limits are:

200000 characters for text field.

2-100 characters for custom url field. Must contain only latin letters, numbers, underscores or hyphens.

1-100 characters for custom edit code field. Anything is allowed here.

Some sort of rules

Don't spam, don't abuse, don't break the law.

If you hoard / squat URLS that are common words or names, they may be re-assigned. Any rentry with genuine content and last edit in the last 12 months is safe from this.

You can claim a URL using the claim form: https://rentry.co/request-url

See the full guide on claims and re-claims: https://rentry.co/claim-guide

Need claim inspiration? Check the Official Hoard List: https://rentry.co/official-hoard-list

Duration

Your entries will be kept forever. Unless they break the rules, in which case they might get deleted. Or unless you delete them yourself.

Views

Are updated every 10 minutes.

Forgot my edit code, wat do?

Contact us at support@rentry.co and we'll try to verify you as the owner, either using your email from a past claim, or using the Verify Guide

Command line

Want to paste markdown from command line? Use this - github.com/radude/rentry

Etc

Hit Ctrl+Enter to submit an entry.

to submit an entry. Click on # Headers to get permalinks.

There is a mirror if the main domain doesn't work for you - rentry.org

Why Rentry

Online since 2017

Active support over email and Twitter

Popular - over 25k new posts per day, 7k edits per day and 500,000 visits per day

Very safe - has possibly the strongest illegal material detector of any pasting site

Super secure data - everything is replicated to a second server instantly and fully backed up daily

Available over API

Prepared to grow, ready to add more servers as required

We don't and won't bug you for payment... ever! Rentry will always be free

Open to feedback - just send us a message

