What
Rentry.co is a
markdown paste service
service with preview, custom urls and editing. Fast, simple and free.
Markdown is a lightweight markup language with plain text formatting. It allows you to easily combine text, images, links, code snippets and more into a single article. Here is a short cheatsheet to get you started. There is also an example entry.
Url
Optional url can be set. It goes rentry.co/HERE. If no url was set then random url will be generated automatically.
Edit code
Optional edit code can be set. It can be used to edit, delete or rename the entry later. You can share this code with anyone so a group of people can edit the same entry. Without this code you have no control over your entry, so remember it or save it.
Modify code
When editing, you may set a modify code, which is used in place of an edit code when editing a Rentry. A modify code can only be used to edit the Rentry's text, allowing you to share it without risking the URL being stolen.
Limits
Currents limits are:
- 200000 characters for text field.
- 2-100 characters for custom url field. Must contain only latin letters, numbers, underscores or hyphens.
- 1-100 characters for custom edit code field. Anything is allowed here.
Some sort of rules
Don't spam, don't abuse, don't break the law.
If you hoard / squat URLS that are common words or names, they may be re-assigned. Any rentry with genuine content and last edit in the last 12 months is safe from this.
You can claim a URL using the claim form: https://rentry.co/request-url
See the full guide on claims and re-claims: https://rentry.co/claim-guide
Need claim inspiration? Check the Official Hoard List: https://rentry.co/official-hoard-list
Duration
Your entries will be kept forever. Unless they break the rules, in which case they might get deleted. Or unless you delete them yourself.
Views
Are updated every 10 minutes.
Forgot my edit code, wat do?
Contact us at support@rentry.co and we'll try to verify you as the owner, either using your email from a past claim, or using the Verify Guide
Command line
Want to paste markdown from command line? Use this - github.com/radude/rentry
Etc
- Hit
Ctrl+Enterto submit an entry.
- Click on # Headers to get permalinks.
- There is a mirror if the main domain doesn't work for you - rentry.org
Why Rentry
- Online since 2017
- Active support over email and Twitter
- Popular - over 25k new posts per day, 7k edits per day and 500,000 visits per day
- Very safe - has possibly the strongest illegal material detector of any pasting site
- Super secure data - everything is replicated to a second server instantly and fully backed up daily
- Available over API
- Prepared to grow, ready to add more servers as required
- We don't and won't bug you for payment... ever! Rentry will always be free
- Open to feedback - just send us a message
Support Us
Rentry Official Blog
December 18th, 2023: Ads, Patreon and the income we need to survive
March 22nd, 2024: More Introductions, 2024 So Far & Exciting Things To Come
Changelogs
Policies
Contacts
Mail to support@rentry.co or use Twitter.